Authorities in Beijing are keen to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections hitting the city. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China is getting back on its feet, but who forgot to tell Beijing?
- Strict social distancing and quarantine measures remain in force in the nation’s capital, where fears of a second wave of imported infections remain high
- On Saturday, Beijing’s Chaoyang district was identified on an official app as the country’s only Covid-19 ‘high-risk zone’
Topic | Coronavirus China
Authorities in Beijing are keen to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections hitting the city. Photo: Reuters