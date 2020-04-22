Four boys were killed at a construction site in Yuanyang county, Henan province, on Saturday. Photo:Weibo
Sackings, criminal investigation after boys die on Chinese building site
- The four children were supposed to be playing in their village but entered an illegal building site through broken fencing
- Eight executives and workers detained, officials sacked after preliminary investigation shows they were buried under earth deposited by a dump truck
