Sackings, criminal investigation after boys die on Chinese building site

  • The four children were supposed to be playing in their village but entered an illegal building site through broken fencing
  • Eight executives and workers detained, officials sacked after preliminary investigation shows they were buried under earth deposited by a dump truck
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 22 Apr, 2020

Four boys were killed at a construction site in Yuanyang county, Henan province, on Saturday. Photo:Weibo
