Three residents of California who died in February and March have been found to have died of coronavirus. The first death in Santa Clara County on February 6 predates the previously earliest reported death in the United States by nearly three weeks. Photo: Reuters
Evidence of first death weeks earlier than previously reported alters US coronavirus timeline
- Limited testing meant three deaths were not counted in Covid-19 toll until autopsy
- Santa Clara County will thoroughly investigate previous deaths and expect to find more died of coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Three residents of California who died in February and March have been found to have died of coronavirus. The first death in Santa Clara County on February 6 predates the previously earliest reported death in the United States by nearly three weeks. Photo: Reuters