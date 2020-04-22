China’s containment efforts were effective but came at too high economic cost, a study has found. Photo: AP
Flattening the curve won’t lead to coronavirus turning point, study finds

  • Projections by Chinese and US team indicate that South Korea and New Zealand among the best performers in the global crisis in balancing economics with disease controls
  • China effective in suppressing epidemic quickly but the strategy comes at too high a cost, researchers say
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 22 Apr, 2020

