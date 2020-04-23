Medical staff in protective clothing try to cope with an influx of patients Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in the early days of the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus study points to vast number of cases under the radar in China
- Researchers in Hong Kong find that Covid-19 definitions make big differences to the pandemic’s bigger picture
- Mainland China might have had four times as many infections as official total if broader criteria used, team says
Topic | Coronavirus China
Medical staff in protective clothing try to cope with an influx of patients Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in the early days of the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: AFP