Medical staff in protective clothing try to cope with an influx of patients Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in the early days of the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Coronavirus study points to vast number of cases under the radar in China

  • Researchers in Hong Kong find that Covid-19 definitions make big differences to the pandemic’s bigger picture
  • Mainland China might have had four times as many infections as official total if broader criteria used, team says
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 7:09am, 23 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical staff in protective clothing try to cope with an influx of patients Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in the early days of the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE