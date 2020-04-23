Students returned to class at a middle school in Zhengzhou, Henan province last week. Many schools have reopened in the past two weeks. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China should avoid Singapore’s situation as schools go back, top expert says
- Zhong Nanshan tells education officials not to close campuses again if there are isolated cases of Covid-19 and ‘be vigilant’ about protecting students
- He says the city state eased disease control and prevention efforts ‘too much and too quickly’ and had to reintroduce tough measures
