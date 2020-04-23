Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects conservation efforts in the Qinling Mountains in the Niubeiliang National Nature Reserve in Shaanxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping sends corruption warning on trip to China’s northwest
- Chinese president tours area of luxury villa scandal two years ago, delivering message on political loyalty, observer says
- Urges officials to press on to meet poverty alleviation targets despite coronavirus-induced downturn
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
