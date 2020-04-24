Three vaccines developed by Chinese companies and researchers are in their second or third phase of trials. Photo: Reuters
China could have Covid-19 vaccine ‘ready for public use early next year’
- One of the vaccines in clinical trials could enter emergency use for groups such as health workers by September, official says
- Six candidates worldwide are being trialled, according to the WHO
Topic | Coronavirus China
Three vaccines developed by Chinese companies and researchers are in their second or third phase of trials. Photo: Reuters