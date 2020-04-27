Hats with long extensions were worn by officials during the Song dynasty. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Chinese school gives pupils a hat tip to teach them how to keep their distance
- Pupils given headwear modelled on that worn by officials a thousand years ago to reinforce the message that they must stay a metre away from each other
- One legend says the hats were given long extensions to stop courtiers whispering among themselves when meeting the emperor
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hats with long extensions were worn by officials during the Song dynasty. Photo: Handout