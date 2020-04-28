Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou pictured on October 3 outside her Vancouver home. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Canadian ruling that could set Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou free is complicated by coronavirus pandemic

  • A key ruling on whether Meng’s extradition case meets test of ‘double criminality’ will be delivered to the media in a socially distanced courthouse lock-up
  • A hearing on Monday was conducted remotely, with Meng and lawyers attending by teleconference
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:33am, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou pictured on October 3 outside her Vancouver home. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE