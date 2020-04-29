A medical worker prepares to enter the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus particles linger in the air in medical settings, research shows

  • Two hospitals in Wuhan were tested during the central Chinese city’s disease outbreak, adding to understanding of how the virus spreads
  • While some areas showed traces of the virus, levels in ICUs and uncrowded public spaces were low
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 6:00pm, 29 Apr, 2020

