Doctors scan a patient's lungs at Huoshenshan temporary hospital built for patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Wuhan on February 9, 2020. Researchers have suggested that common testing methods such as throat swabs would not detect all traces of the new coronavirus in the body. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus may lurk deep in lungs after patients recover, study suggests
- Postmortem of woman finds she had undetected traces in lungs after testing negative three times and being discharged from hospital
- As WHO investigates why some recovered patients test positive again, the medical community works to assess any lasting effect on the body
