Students wait in line to get their meals at Shaanxi Normal University Jinyuan Primary School in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 27. Primary school students in grades 4-6 in Xi'an returned to school on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s strict lockdown and closed schools saved rush on hospitals during coronavirus outbreak, researchers say

  • Study into non-pharmaceutical interventions finds closing schools will not stop all transmission but will reduce admission peak 40-60 per cent
  • Shanghai and Wuhan households reduced contact with other people 7-8 times, curbing chance of transmission
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 3:09pm, 30 Apr, 2020

