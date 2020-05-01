China is hoping its consumers will be keen to spend during the extended Labour Day break that starts on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s coronavirus blues cloud hopes for Labour Day holiday spending spree
- The government has extended the annual break to give an extra shot in the arm for the economy after months of lockdowns
- But with still more uncertainty ahead, the country’s consumers might not be in the mood to splurge, observers say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
