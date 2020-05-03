Zou Dehu became a food delivery driver after losing his job in a bar because of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Thomas Yau
Food delivery jobs put bread on the table for Chinese confronted with pandemic crisis and unemployment
- Food delivery sector has become a temporary solution for many people coping with financial stress
- One driver tells of being paid 7 yuan per delivery but paying 500 yuan a month to rent bike and a 100 yuan fine if the customer complains
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
