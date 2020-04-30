Remdesivir was originally developed for infectious viral diseases and is not yet licensed or approved anywhere to treat Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Antiviral drug remdesivir shows mixed results in treating Covid-19 patients

  • No significant benefits seen in Chinese clinical trial but researchers say sample size was smaller than targeted
  • US government-led study meanwhile finds patients with ‘advanced’ symptoms recovered faster than those given placebo
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 6:30pm, 30 Apr, 2020

