Remdesivir was originally developed for infectious viral diseases and is not yet licensed or approved anywhere to treat Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Antiviral drug remdesivir shows mixed results in treating Covid-19 patients
- No significant benefits seen in Chinese clinical trial but researchers say sample size was smaller than targeted
- US government-led study meanwhile finds patients with ‘advanced’ symptoms recovered faster than those given placebo
Topic | Coronavirus China
