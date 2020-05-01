Covid-19 cases in the United States increased by an average of 29,000 a day in the past week. Photo: AP
As coronavirus tsunami leaves China, wave of infections may be far from over

  • China seems to be over the worst while other countries are at different stages, creating challenges for managing lockdowns and reopening
  • But health experts differ on what point the pandemic is at, with one saying it’s still early days and ‘we don’t really know what the full scope will be’
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 7:00pm, 1 May, 2020

