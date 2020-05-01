A mural advocates safety practices to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Mathare slum in Nairobi, capital of Kenya. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

African countries ease coronavirus lockdowns to avoid hurting poor

  • Tough restrictions imposed to curb spread of Covid-19 may not work for poor nations, experts warn
  • Africa’s workers lack financial freedom to work from home or even forgo jobs and wages amid pandemic
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:48pm, 1 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A mural advocates safety practices to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Mathare slum in Nairobi, capital of Kenya. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE