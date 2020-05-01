A worker disinfects a waiting hall at the Suifenhe railway station in Heilongjiang on Thursday, as officials try to control the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s northeast border region accused of mishandling clusters and putting recovery at risk
- Cabinet orders Heilongjiang medical teams to step up disease prevention, testing and treatment
- Team sent to help officials control epicentre of mainland’s second wave of infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A worker disinfects a waiting hall at the Suifenhe railway station in Heilongjiang on Thursday, as officials try to control the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua