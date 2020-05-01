Travel between cities had been reduced, restricting people’s ability to return to work while the outbreak was contained. EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Coronavirus: China gives green light to more domestic travel by unifying its chaotic QR health codes

  • Codes showing green, yellow or red status determine a person’s right to travel, based on exposure to the virus
  • Provinces had been operating their own codes and sometimes refusing to recognise those from other authorities
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 10:54pm, 1 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Travel between cities had been reduced, restricting people’s ability to return to work while the outbreak was contained. EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE