Travel between cities had been reduced, restricting people’s ability to return to work while the outbreak was contained. EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China gives green light to more domestic travel by unifying its chaotic QR health codes
- Codes showing green, yellow or red status determine a person’s right to travel, based on exposure to the virus
- Provinces had been operating their own codes and sometimes refusing to recognise those from other authorities
Coronavirus pandemic
