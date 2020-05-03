Chinese nationalists are up in arms about Fang Fang’s diary of life under lockdown in Wuhan. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Coronavirus journal Wuhan Diary continues to upset Chinese nationalists

  • At least two academics have been put under investigation for supporting Fang Fang’s work, an English-language version of which is set to be published next month
  • Backlash comes despite Amazon saying the work praised the ‘courage, resilience and perseverance of Wuhan’s 9 million residents’
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 8:36am, 3 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese nationalists are up in arms about Fang Fang’s diary of life under lockdown in Wuhan. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE