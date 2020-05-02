Harbin residents will now be banned from eating in restaurants. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese city of Harbin bans dining in restaurants as it steps up coronavirus battle

  • Capital of Heilongjiang province issues order as it battles to contain second wave of coronavirus infections
  • State Council has sent team to lead province’s response to outbreak after officials were punished for their handling of the situation
Linda Lew
Updated: 5:30pm, 2 May, 2020

