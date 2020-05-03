Factories across Africa are helping to meet the huge demand for face masks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: African factories in race to produce face masks, ventilators as health crisis worsens
- From clothing firms to carmakers, companies across the continent are retooling to help meet the demand for essential medical gear
- As the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to rise, fears are also growing that vulnerable health care systems will be unable to cope
Topic | Coronavirus Africa
Factories across Africa are helping to meet the huge demand for face masks. Photo: EPA-EFE