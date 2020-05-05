Samaritan’s Purse emergency field hospital was created in a New York park, but self-isolating is the more common policy in the US. Photo: Reuters
Quarantine centres better than self-isolation for halting coronavirus, experts say
- Isolating at home is too reliant on personal compliance, study finds
- ‘Fangcang’ isolation shelters built in Wuhan, China’s initial epicentre, were more effective in cutting transmissions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
