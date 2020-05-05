Dutch scientists found intestinal cells could become infected by the Sars and Covid-19 viruses. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

Coronavirus can infect intestine as well as lungs, says study

  • Dutch scientists found that lab-grown intestinal cells became infected with both the Sars and Covid-19 viruses, which attached themselves to a receptor enzyme
  • Conclusions are supported by research from China that found patients suffering from diarrhoea had more severe symptoms
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 1:00am, 5 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dutch scientists found intestinal cells could become infected by the Sars and Covid-19 viruses. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE