Chinese licorice contains a compound called liquiritin that could be a candidate for treating Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
Compound in licorice extract has potential to treat coronavirus, Chinese study finds
- Liquiritin found to significantly inhibit rapid replication of the new virus in monkey cells, according to researchers
- They used artificial intelligence for initial study of the compound, which is used in traditional Chinese medicine
Topic | Coronavirus China
Chinese licorice contains a compound called liquiritin that could be a candidate for treating Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock