Chinese licorice contains a compound called liquiritin that could be a candidate for treating Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

Compound in licorice extract has potential to treat coronavirus, Chinese study finds

  • Liquiritin found to significantly inhibit rapid replication of the new virus in monkey cells, according to researchers
  • They used artificial intelligence for initial study of the compound, which is used in traditional Chinese medicine
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 5:00am, 6 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese licorice contains a compound called liquiritin that could be a candidate for treating Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE