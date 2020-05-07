Researchers in the US have put forward a “counterintuitive” idea for treating Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
US coronavirus study says suppressing body’s initial immune response may help in fight against Covid-19

  • ‘A short regimen of a proper immunosuppressant drug applied early in the disease process may improve a patient’s outcome,’ paper’s co-author says
  • But immunologist says move would be ‘very dangerous because you’re crippling your body’s ability’ to clear the infection
Linda Lew
Updated: 6:18am, 7 May, 2020

