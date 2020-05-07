A Chinese Professional Baseball League game is played in a stadium in New Taipei City with no spectators on April 24. Authorities will gradually allow fans back in to stadiums. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Taiwan to get baseball fans back in stadiums as it starts to ease restrictions

  • Taiwanese stranded in mainland Chinese province of Hubei will also be allowed to make their way back to the island
  • There have been no cases of local transmission reported for nearly a month, and it has had just 440 infections and six deaths
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:45pm, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese Professional Baseball League game is played in a stadium in New Taipei City with no spectators on April 24. Authorities will gradually allow fans back in to stadiums. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE