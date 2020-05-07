Treatments are being trialled by scientists, but unverified cures and other products are already being offered for sale online. Photo: Reuters
‘Profiting from fear’: US authorities target Covid-19 criminals after flood of fake cures and PPE
- Internet scammers are exploiting anxiety, Homeland Security Investigations says
- More than 70 firms were warned by US authorities in March and April over ‘deceptive or scientifically unsupported’ products
