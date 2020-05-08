The WHO has called for caution as African countries begin to ease lockdown measures. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Coronavirus could infect 44 million in Africa if containment fails, World Health Organisation says

  • As some countries ease lockdown measures, new modelling highlights risk of potential crisis facing the continent
  • Hospitals could be overwhelmed if spread of Covid-19 is not kept under control, UN health agency says
Topic |   Coronavirus Africa
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 5:46pm, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The WHO has called for caution as African countries begin to ease lockdown measures. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE