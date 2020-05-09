The Big Thing is one of a range of children’s books about the coronavirus available in various languages. Photo: Handout
Books about coronavirus aim to ease children’s anxieties
- Help is at hand for parents with a range of pictures and stories explaining the pandemic in simple terms
- Social isolation and family worries are adding to the fears of young people in a time of uncertainty
