After taking into account both groups’ differences in age, sex and other factors, researchers in New York found that patients who received the drug had the same risk of being intubated or dying as patients who did not receive it. Photo: AP
Hydroxychloroquine hopes dashed as large study finds no great advantage to antimalaria drug in Covid-19 fight
- New York study in New England Journal of Medicine concludes drug leads to neither a higher nor lower chance of patients ending up with intubation or death
- Drugs in the chloroquine family continue to grab attention as researchers around the world try to treat coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
After taking into account both groups’ differences in age, sex and other factors, researchers in New York found that patients who received the drug had the same risk of being intubated or dying as patients who did not receive it. Photo: AP