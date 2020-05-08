Medical staff in Mulhouse, where France first detected a spike in cases, transfer a patient to hospital. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

France had Covid-19 in November, hospital says after analysis of chest scans

  • Study finds person who had the disease 10 weeks earlier than the country detected cases
  • Contagion believed to have spread slowly until the end of February before accelerating rapidly
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:38pm, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical staff in Mulhouse, where France first detected a spike in cases, transfer a patient to hospital. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE