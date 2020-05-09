School children in Changchun, the provincial capital, have been told to stay away from class if they visited Shulan in the last 14 days. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese city raises coronavirus threat level after recording new local case

  • Shulan in the northeastern province of Jilin says it is investigating source of infection after police employee comes down with Covid-19
  • Local authorities trying to trace source of infection, the first recorded in the province for 73 days
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 9 May, 2020

