Yihe Chang (left, with a fellow volunteer) helped set up the FightforWuhan social media group on her 17th birthday. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Chinese students share the love and the PPE around the world

  • Social media group FightforWuhan was set up to provide vital supplies to hospitals in the central China city at the heart of the initial Covid-19 outbreak, but its volunteers are now spreading their message far and wide
  • Freshman at Boston University describes the battle against the deadly disease as a game of two halves, with Chinese students involved in both
Topic |   Coronavirus China
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 3:00pm, 10 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Yihe Chang (left, with a fellow volunteer) helped set up the FightforWuhan social media group on her 17th birthday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE