New Chinese Covid-19 cases raise fears of fresh wave of infections as disease returns to Wuhan
- Shulan city in country’s northeast goes into ‘wartime mode’ after a spike in cases, while the capital of Hubei province records six cases in a residential community
- Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified, says it has sacked an official for mishandling disease controls
