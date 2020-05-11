Wuhan recorded its first cases since lifting its strict lockdown last month. Photo: Reuters
New Chinese Covid-19 cases raise fears of fresh wave of infections as disease returns to Wuhan

  • Shulan city in country’s northeast goes into ‘wartime mode’ after a spike in cases, while the capital of Hubei province records six cases in a residential community
  • Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified, says it has sacked an official for mishandling disease controls
Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:50pm, 11 May, 2020

