A new series of coronavirus cases has prompted authorities in Wuhan to order tests for the city’s entire population. Photo: AP
Wuhan orders fresh coronavirus tests for all residents as new cluster fans fears of second wave
- Roughly 14 million people to be tested for Covid-19 in 10-day campaign
- Decision follows discovery of six cases at a residential compound on the weekend
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
