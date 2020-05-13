Train services have been suspended in Jilin city in an effort to curb an outbreak of coronavirus. Photo: Weibo
China’s Jilin city goes into partial lockdown to contain coronavirus cluster

  • Train and long-distance bus services halted, gatherings banned and indoor public venues closed as vice-mayor warns of ‘major risk of further spread’
  • Seven new community cases have been confirmed, bringing total to 21 – all linked to a laundry worker in nearby Shulan
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 4:49pm, 13 May, 2020

