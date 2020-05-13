Hydroxychloroquine is being studied for its risks and benefits in the treatment of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Jury still out on drugs touted by Donald Trump in coronavirus treatment, study finds

  • British team reviews more than 400 papers on the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on Covid-19 patients
  • Researchers find that they cannot make a conclusion on the benefit and risks of the antimalarials
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Matt Ho
Updated: 10:00pm, 13 May, 2020

