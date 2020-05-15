A scanning electron micrograph shows a cell with coronavirus particles in yellow. China has confirmed that some early samples were destroyed. Photo: EPA-EFE
China confirms unauthorised labs were told to destroy early coronavirus samples

  • National health authority says this was done for biosafety reasons and to ‘prevent secondary disasters caused by unidentified pathogens’
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said Beijing declined to provide samples and destroyed them at the start of the outbreak
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:40pm, 15 May, 2020

