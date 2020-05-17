Construction workers get back to work at a site in Wuhan late last month. Photo: Xinhua
Wuhan economy faces long, slow road to recovery after coronavirus lockdown
- The economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak is only beginning to be felt by the city where the disease first emerged
- The effects are being felt by everyone from farmers to kindergarten workers, and even working for the local government may no longer offer any security
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
