Police officers in protective suits stand outside a closed railway station in Jilin city. Photo: Reuters
Party chief removed after Chinese city hit by new coronavirus cluster
- Shulan in Jilin province is now the only place in the country classed as being high-risk for Covid-19
- Cluster of cases in city linked to police worker who had not left province or been in contact with anyone returning from overseas
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
