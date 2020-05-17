Wuhan University’s Renmin Hospital resumed normal operations on Saturday after being designated a Covid-19 centre at the height of the outbreak. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Wuhan’s hospitals return to normal after last coronavirus patients return home

  • Part of Jilin city declared a “high-risk” area as further cases of Covid-19 reported in China’s northeast
  • At the height of the outbreak, 48 Wuhan hospitals had been designated as centres to treat the disease, but the last cases have now been discharged
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 4:30pm, 17 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Wuhan University’s Renmin Hospital resumed normal operations on Saturday after being designated a Covid-19 centre at the height of the outbreak. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE