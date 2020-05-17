Chinese children have started returning to school, but the mystery syndrome may complicate the decision on whether to follow suit in other countries. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: stay alert for mystery syndrome in children, says World Health Organisation

  • The potentially deadly inflammatory syndrome that resembles Kawasaki disease has so far been seen in the US, Britain and Italy
  • UN health body says there is an ‘urgent’ need for more information about the condition
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 8:20pm, 17 May, 2020

