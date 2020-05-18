The Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese province of Hubei is among a handful of labs around the world cleared to handle Class 4 pathogens. It’s proximity to the first reported cases of the new coronavirus have put it in the spotlight during the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Wuhan lab staff should clear up coronavirus rumours and lies and defend institute’s name, says scientist
- Former staff member says the virology institute is at the centre of a smear campaign and staff should be proactive in clearing its reputation
- Zhao Fei says it is important during the pandemic for the lab to reveal the truth promptly and openly, despite the fear of criticism
Topic | Coronavirus China
The Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese province of Hubei is among a handful of labs around the world cleared to handle Class 4 pathogens. It’s proximity to the first reported cases of the new coronavirus have put it in the spotlight during the pandemic. Photo: AFP