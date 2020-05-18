Farmers will be paid US$84 for each civet they hand over. Photo: AFP
Chinese farmers offered compensation to quit wild animal trade over coronavirus fears
- Breeders of species such as snakes, rats and civets will be paid to hand over their animals and start rearing domestic animals instead
- Central government announced ban in February and Hunan has become the first area to introduce a provincewide compensation scheme
