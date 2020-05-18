Workers make a delivery wearing protective gear in Shulan. The city in China’s northeast is now under lockdown. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Shulan goes into lockdown as fears grow over China’s northeast cluster

  • Villages and residential compounds sealed off and only one person per household can go out every two days to buy supplies
  • At least 34 infections in Jilin province and neighbouring Liaoning are linked to a case in the small city
Topic |   Disease
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 8:34pm, 18 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers make a delivery wearing protective gear in Shulan. The city in China’s northeast is now under lockdown. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE