A medical worker takes a swab in Shulan, Jilin province. The city has been locked down to contain a cluster outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: warnings of second wave of infections as China fights ‘long-term war’
- Authorities are battling to contain cluster in the northeast, imposing strict lockdowns on residents of Shulan and Jilin city
- Experts say many people have ‘no background immunity’ and country is still facing big challenge
