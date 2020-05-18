A medical worker takes a swab in Shulan, Jilin province. The city has been locked down to contain a cluster outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: warnings of second wave of infections as China fights ‘long-term war’

  • Authorities are battling to contain cluster in the northeast, imposing strict lockdowns on residents of Shulan and Jilin city
  • Experts say many people have ‘no background immunity’ and country is still facing big challenge
Zhuang Pinghui
Updated: 10:30pm, 18 May, 2020

