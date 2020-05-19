Health workers wearing protective gear check body temperatures in Shulan. Photo: Weibo
Chinese city threatens to prosecute people who break quarantine as coronavirus continues to spread

  • Shulan in the northeast of the country is at the centre of a cluster of Covid-19 cases that have fuelled fears of a second wave of infections
  • So far 45 new cases have been reported in Jilin province, all linked to one patient, but officials are still trying to discover the source
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 19 May, 2020

