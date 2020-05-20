A Chinese woman sent a tonne of onions to the man who jilted her, saying it was his turn to cry. Photo: Shutterstock
Cry hard with a vengeance: Chinese woman sends tonne of onions to ex-boyfriend
- ‘I cried for three days, and now it’s your turn!’ woman says in note left with stinging gift
- Neighbour of ex-boyfriend says community was ‘filled with the strong stench of rotting onions’
