Cry hard with a vengeance: Chinese woman sends tonne of onions to ex-boyfriend

  • ‘I cried for three days, and now it’s your turn!’ woman says in note left with stinging gift
  • Neighbour of ex-boyfriend says community was ‘filled with the strong stench of rotting onions’
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:40pm, 20 May, 2020

